Grief, Healing, Joy And Music

By , & 1 hour ago

A new VPR series explores Black grief and joy, through the lens of Vermont musicians of color. Plus, walk-in vaccine clinics, drought conditions and state college scholarships.

Homegoings: Bobby Hackney Jr. On Rough Francis' Punk-Rock Inheritance

By May 25, 2021
Three people in black and white with colorful lines drawn on their clothing, against a bright blue background, with orange lightning bolts framing them
Photo: Brian Glenny, Courtesy / Graphic: Elodie Reed, VPR

A conversation with Bobby Hackney Jr. about Black grief, resilience and music. 

Homegoings: Senayit Tomlinson On Art As A 'Way Through'

By Jun 2, 2021
A black and white image of a person in a long robe against a bright yellow background with a flower crown and red triangles shaped like a cape.
PHOTO: Jack Rowell, Courtesy / GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

A conversation with Senayit Tomlinson about Black trauma, music and getting through.

Homegoings: Rivan Calderin On Hip-Hop As His 'Oxygen Mask'

By Jun 9, 2021
A black and white image of a person holding a sunflower. Blue hearts are over the persons sunglasses, and little yellow crowns are on the ends of the person's braids. Red background with green outlines around the image of the person.
PHOTO: Myla Jacobs, Courtesy / GRAPHIC: Elodie Reed, VPR

A conversation with Rivan Calderin about BIPOC exhaustion, safety and music as a platform for consciousness.