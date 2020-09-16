A Guide To Voting In Vermont For The 2020 General Election

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention financial problems at the U.S. Postal Service, VPR has received dozens of questions about what voting will look like this year. Here are some answers.

Who can register to vote in Vermont, and how do you do it?

Anyone who considers Vermont their primary residence, is a U.S. citizen and is 18 years old can register to vote here, and can do it anytime, including on Election Day. This includes college students here from out-of-state or those from Vermont attending a school out-of-state, military members, people who are incarcerated, people who are houseless, in nursing homes or living abroad.

To register, you need to:

Have a photocopy of a driver’s license OR a passport OR a current utility bill OR a current bank statement OR another government document, something that has your name and current address on it.

Take the voter’s oath (it can be self-administered).

Request a voter application from your town/city’s clerk’s office or online, fill it out and submit. If you’re registering to vote online, be sure to do it no later than Friday, Oct. 30 if you want to vote on Nov. 3. (If you’re mailing in your registration application, give yourself plenty of extra time — USPS recommends sending election-related mail at least a week in advance of your desired arrival date).

How do you vote?

Here's a handy little timeline:

Sept. 21-Oct. 1 is when ballots will be mailed to every active, registered Vermont voter (if you register to vote between now and the election, the Secretary of State recommends you check with your town/city clerk).

Sept. 21-Oct. 24 is when you should be deciding on who to vote for, filling out that ballot (read the directions!!!), signing the certificate envelope AND mailing it in or dropping it off at your town/city clerk’s office.

is when you should be deciding on who to vote for, filling out that ballot (read the directions!!!), signing the certificate envelope AND mailing it in or dropping it off at your town/city clerk’s office. Oct. 25-Nov. 2 is when, according to USPS, you should NO LONGER MAIL IT in but bring it to your town/city clerk to make sure it arrives on time. As of mid-September, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office said a little more than half of the state’s towns and cities have a drop-off option for ballots.

is when, according to USPS, you should NO LONGER MAIL IT in but bring it to your town/city clerk to make sure it arrives on time. As of mid-September, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office said a little more than half of the state’s towns and cities have a drop-off option for ballots. Nov. 3 is when, if you haven’t mailed or dropped off your ballot yet, you can bring it to the polls before 7 p.m.

You can still, of course, vote in-person at the polls on Election Day or in your town/city clerk’s office from Sept. 21 to Nov. 2, but if you received a ballot in the mail, you need to bring all those materials with you to do so.

If you didn’t receive a ballot in the mail for any reason, you can request one from your town/city clerk in person, online, or by phone, fax, email or mail. USPS recommends doing this at least 15 days before Election Day.

Have questions about voting accessibility? The Vermont Secretary of State's office has a resource page here as well as instructional videos on how to vote in seven different languages:

What's going on with the U.S. Postal Service in Vermont, and will it impact voting by mail?

The short answer is, there’s a lot going on with USPS. Vermont’s Attorney General, for instance, has joined a multi-state lawsuit against the postal service and its reductions in staffing and equipment. And according to American Postal Workers Union Vermont President Omar Fernandez, things like this have been happening here, including a facing machine — which flips mail so it’s facing the right direction — removed from White River Junction two months ago.

But the latest, at least as of mid-September, is that any changes to retail hours, mail processing equipment and facilities, blue collection boxes, and postal worker overtime will not take place until after the election according to the Postmaster General. In addition, USPS has promised to draw on “standby resources” to “satisfy any unforeseen demand.”

Fernandez said this time of year is usually the slow period, but now is “the busiest” he’s ever seen in the six years he’s worked for USPS. He assured postal customers if mail goes into the postal system, it’ll “absolutely” come out the other end.

“The mail is sacred to us,” Fernandez said. “We’re going to get the mail where it needs to go.”

It’s helpful to keep in mind that USPS expects election mail to make up less than 2% of all mail between mid-September and Election Day.

Will there be enough poll workers with the COVID-19 risk?

People wondered this during Vermont’s primary election, too, and at least according to the municipal officials Vermont Edition talked to that day, there were PLENTY of poll workers. Down in the tiny town of Landgrove (132 registered voters!), Justice of the Peace Chuck Sweetman said there were six two-people teams (in other words, 9% of the town) volunteering there and competing to work the polls during the busiest voting hours on Aug. 11.

While the Secretary of State’s office hasn’t heard from any municipalities worried about poll worker shortages on Nov. 3, it enacted a directive that allows:

Ballots being mailed to every active, registered voter so there will be fewer people going to the polls on Election Day

Early processing of ballots to reduce day-of workload

Recruiting poll workers from other precincts

How can I make sure my mail-in ballot is received and counted?

You can visit your “My Voter Page” on the Vermont Secretary of State’s website, which will show the date your ballot is received by your town/city clerk.

In order to make sure it is counted, follow the instructions when filling it out and mail it/drop it off with time to spare!

How are ballots counted in Vermont, and how long will it take?

The Secretary of State’s office says that about 140 Vermont municipalities, or 80% of the vote, have tabulator machines, while another 106 or so towns count ballots by hand.

Under the SOS’s new directive, city and town clerks are allowed to open certificate envelopes before Nov. 3 and put the ballots either in secure boxes or into the tabulator machines. They can’t be counted before polls close on Election Day, but the SOS expects to have unofficial election results before the end of the night.

Not all states, however, are allowing ballot processing before Election Day. According to a recent Pew analysis, nationwide results could take days or even weeks to be finalized, so be prepared to be patient.

