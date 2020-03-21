Related Program: 
Gyms, Salons Must Close; No Gatherings Greater Than 10

By VPR News 15 minutes ago
    A bulletin board sits empty in Burlington.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott added new restrictions Saturday to businesses and group gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Monday night at 8 p.m., all gyms, spas, tattoo parlors and hair and nail salons must close. The order also bans non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people.

Scott's directive is aimed at close-contact businesses that are unable to comply with guidelines for social distancing. He said the mandatory closures are part of a strategy to protest those at greatest risk.  

Other businesses may remain open, but must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Vermont Department of Health guidelines to keep people six feet apart, make sure employees thoroughly wash their hands and that sick employees stay home. Businesses must also regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Saturday's order joins previous directives from Scott to temporarily close schools, child care centers, bars and restaurants, and Department of Motor Vehicnles (DMV) offices. Non-essential medical procedures have also been postponed in the state.

The directive to further reduce the size of "non-essential" gatherings does not include operations at airports, bus or rail stations or typical office, construction, manufacturing, or retail operations. It also does not affect press gatherings, the Vermont Judiciary or the legislature.

