Gypsy Brass Bands, Lots of Vermonters, And Memorial Day Weekend

Lilacs and apple blossoms...The flowers a blooming, the honeybees zooming, as local musicians are crooning (and, hopefuly, tuning....)

This program will air on Sunday May 26th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio will perform at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

The Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble will be singing at the Tinmouth Community Church on Monday May 27th and at the Westminster West Congregational Church on Tuesday May 28th. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on June 1, featuring Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with the band Nova. The place is the Peterborough Town House, and the time is 8 p.m.

The band Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Arts Riot! Truck Stop on Pine Street in Burlington on Friday May 31st at 9 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of contemporary folk and Americana music with Nashville-by-way-of-Vermont singer/songwriter Caitlin Canty and Maine duo the Oshima Brothers on Friday, May 31at 7:30 p.m. at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney.

The Good Times Cafe in Hinesburg presents blues guitarist Cary Morin on Sunday June 2nd at 8:30 p.m.

The Ripton Community Coffee House presents Caitlin Canty in concert on Saturday, June 1st at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.

Annie & the Hedonists host a New Album Release Concert, "Bring it on Home", at the Caffe Lena on Friday May 31st.

Songwriter Lissa Schneckenberger will give an album release concert at the Stone Church in Brattleboro on Saturday June 1st.

Rick Norcross will be performing solo on Sunday June 2nd at 2 p.m. in the historic Grange Hall in East Hardwick.

Brandon Music presents the Nashville duo the Rough and Tumble on Saturday June 1st at 7:30 p.m. and also Ross Daly and Kelly Thomas on Friday May 31st.

