Vermont Edition

Handling Personal Finances During The COVID-19 Crisis

By & & Emily Aiken 20 minutes ago
  • Illustration of a hand holding a dollar sign between thumb and forefinger.
    mhatzapa / iStock.com

Live 1 p.m. discussion: The coronavirus has left many Vermonters without a job or steady income in the last three weeks. This hour, we have an expert from Champlain College join us to answer questions about personal finance in a time of crisis, and hear stories about COVID-19 has changed Vermonters' financial picture.

Our guest is:

  • John Pelletier, Director at the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College

Share your questions for John about personal finance, or your own experience in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Coronavirus

Live 12 p.m. discussion: The largest rescue package in American history was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, so what does that mean for Vermonters? This hour, we talk to Rep. Peter Welch about the stimulus package and other relief efforts in Washington.