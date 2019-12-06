A Happy Big Birthday To Mr. Waits

Moving day times 3, English waltzes and French fiddle tunes, a happy 70th birthday wish to Tom Waits, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday December 8th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Alex Smith will be performing "mountain folk" music for the Burnham Music Series at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, December 14th at 7:30 p.m.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents the Michael Hahn Trio on Saturday December 14th.

The Montpelier Community Gospel Choir will be performing their annual winter concerts on December 14 at Barre’s First Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m, and on December 15th at Bethany United Church of Christ in Montpelier at 4 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday December 14th with David Millstone calling and with live music provided by Gypsy Minor.

The PM Sundays series in Richmond presents the Ethan Setiawan Band at 4 p.m. on Sunday December 15th at the Richmond Congragational Church.