Happy Birthday To Our Own Musical Treasure!

Long-time VPR music host Joel Najman turns 75 years young today, and we celebrate with some of the many kinds of musc that he loves and knows everything about !

Thisi program willl air on Sunday November 10th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Tom Rush will play at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on Thursday November 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Andrea Beaton and Véronique Plasse will be performing at the Burlington Violin Shop on Friday November 15th at 6 p.m., and also at house concerts in East Montpelier on Saturday November 16th and in Braintree on Sunday afternoon November 17th. For information about the house concerts, please email us at rresnik@vpr.org

Sparky and Rhonda Rucker perform songs and stories from the American folk tradition at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro on Wednesday November 13th at 7:00 p.m.

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will play at the Stannard Gym of Northern VT University in Lyndon on Friday, November 15th at 7 p.m.

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band comes to Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, NY on Saturday November 16th

5 Town Friends of the Arts presents a pop-up concert with Va et Vient Thursday November 14th ,7pm at Vermont Tree Goods 27 Main St Bristol. Admission is by donation.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday, November 15th at 8 p.m. with Richard Hopkins calling and with live music provided by Roger Kahle and friends.

Acoustic guitar wizard Keller Williams will be playing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday November 15th.

The violin supergroup Childsplay will perform at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro on Sunday November 17th.