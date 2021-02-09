Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hartford’s Troubled Select Board

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

A select board member resigned following racist, sexist, classist harassment from Hartford residents. And uncovering the history of the first Black sheriff in Vermont.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Race & Identity
Upper Valley
Addison County
History
Black History Month

Related Content

Hartford Confronts Racism, Misogny & Classism After Select Board Member Resigns Over Harassment

By 12 hours ago
A woman in a leopard print shirt and a face mask at a table
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Editor's note: This story contains racist language.

The town of Hartford has been trying to address systemic racism in town, and it hasn't been easy.

A Black select board member resigned recently after she was harassed, and as Town Meeting Day elections approach, a rift is opening up between candidates who want to slow down the change, and those who want to continue pushing for racial equality.

Ask Bob: What's Sen. Leahy's Role in Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial?

By , & 23 hours ago
Sen. Patrick Leahy is sworn in as President Pro Tempore of the Senate on Feb. 4, 2021, with wife Marcelle Pomerleau by his side.
Greg Nash / Associated Press

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday, Feb. 9, and Vermont's Sen. Patrick Leahy will play a key role in the trial. 

Frequently Asked Questions (And Answers) About The COVID-19 Vaccine In Vermont

By & Feb 4, 2021
Syringes in a tray
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont administered its first COVID-19 shot on Dec. 15, 2020. The state continues to roll out vaccinations. You've asked us a lot of questions about this process, and here are some answers.