Hartford Selectboard Votes To Put Immigration Policy On Town Meeting Ballots

Voters in Hartford will decide whether they want their town to flout federal law when they weigh in on a Town Meeting Day ballot item that would impose new restrictions on communication between local police and federal immigration authorities.

The Hartford Selectboard voted 5-2 Tuesday evening to put a so-called "Welcoming City Ordinance" on town meeting ballots in March. The ordinance would prohibit town employees, including police officers, from sharing information about a person's immigration or citizenship status with federal immigration authorities.

The selectboard had previously considered adopting the ordinance on behalf of the town. But Selectman Alan Johnson said a decision of that gravity should be put to a public referendum.

"If we are going to challenge federal law, as much as I support that in this case, I'm not the person to make that decision for this town," Johnson said. "This board is not, I don't think, appropriate in making that decision for this town. It should be supported by the voters."

Federal law prohibits states and municipalities from instituting policies that ban police from sharing information about a person's immigration or citizenship status with federal agencies.

Proponents of the proposed ordinance say it would improve protections for undocumented immigrants in Hartford, by severing the communication link between local police and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol.

Opponents of the language in the ordinance, including Hartford Town Manager Brannon Godfrey, say non-compliance with federal law could imperil federal funds.

Godfrey pushed for a proposed ordinance that would prohibit police from asking about a person's immigration or citizenship status, but would not restrict law enforcement officials from sharing information about immigration or citizenship status with federal immigration authorities.

