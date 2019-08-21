Harvest Time and the New World

New releases from Ontario, a preview of Randolph's fabulous New World Festival, music from Mexico's northern border, and our first wave of harvest songs for 2019!

This program will air on Sunday August 25th from 7-10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements:



Rick Norcross will perform a free solo show on Wednesday, August 28th at Clinton Community College, Plattsburgh, NY. Music begins at 6 p.m.

The band Billy Wylder will be playing on Sunday September 1st in Manchester at the Moonshine Music Festival

Gypsy Reel will be playing at Brandon Music Saturday August 31st

Tuesday Night Live in Johnson presents the Eames Brothers Band on Tuesday August 27th - Free and live, rain or shine, music starts at 6 p.m.

The Vermont trio Triton, with members Tim Cummings, Alex Kehler, and Jeremiah McLane, will be playing at the Norwich farmer's marker on Saturday August 31st at 10:30 and then on the same evening at 8 p.m. at a contra dance in Montpelier with Ron Blechner calling.

Red Hot Juba will be playing at the Skinny Pancake in Montpelier on Friday, August 30th at 6 p.m. Featured performers at this year's New World Festival, happening in Randolph on Sunday September 1st, include John Doyle, Genticorum, Wendy MacIsaac, Sarah Blair, Keith Murphy, and Mairi Rankin.