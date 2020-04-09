Have A Virtual Dance Party With VPR A Go-Go

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Joel Najman held an in-person VPR A Go-Go dance party in May 2019.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Joel Najman held an in-person VPR A Go-Go dance party in May 2019.
    Isaac Wasuck / For VPR
  • Hundreds of attendees filled the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, VT.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Hundreds of attendees filled the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, VT.
    Isaac Wasuck / For VPR

Shake, shimmy, rattle and roll the stress and loneliness of social distancing away with a virtual dance party with Joel Najman. VPR A Go-Go is back and you can join the fun from the comfort and safety of your home!

Last spring, My Place host Joel Najman held an in-person VPR A Go-Go dance party and live broadcast at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester and hundreds gathered to boogie all night long.

Relive the fun all over again Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., as VPR rebroadcasts the first hour of this show, featuring tunes from the golden era of rock-and-roll. Dig out your bell-bottoms and love beads and join in with your own at-home dance party!

You can also head over to VPR's Facebook page to join a Watch Party where we will live stream a slideshow of photos from last year's event so you can see your fellow listeners in action — from a safe distance!

Then on Saturday April 18 at 8 p.m., VPR will broadcast the second hour of VPR A Go Go, so make plans to join us again then, too.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
VPR Blog
My Place

Related Content

May 11 | VPR A-Go-Go: Spring Fling

By Apr 19, 2019
Join us for VPR A Go Go on May 11
Vikki Day / For VPR

Dig out your bell bottoms and dance the winter away at VPR A-Go-Go: Spring Fling. Join host Joel Najman for VPR's first ever dance party and live broadcast of My Place on Saturday, May 11. 

My Place: VPR A Go Go!

By Sep 19, 2014
Photo credit, Michelle Owens

Last Year's VPR -Go-Go dance party in Middlebury was such a big success that we are doing it again this year! VPR A-Go-Go II is Saturday September 27th at 7 p.m. at Higher Ground Ballroom on Williston Road in South Burlington.  VPR's Joel Najman will be spinning the platters from the decade that took us from beach parties to Woodstock. In advance of our fun 1960's dance extravaganza, this Saturday's My Place will preview some of the great dance music already requested by listeners for the party.