Have A Virtual Dance Party With VPR A Go-Go

Shake, shimmy, rattle and roll the stress and loneliness of social distancing away with a virtual dance party with Joel Najman. VPR A Go-Go is back and you can join the fun from the comfort and safety of your home!

Last spring, My Place host Joel Najman held an in-person VPR A Go-Go dance party and live broadcast at Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester and hundreds gathered to boogie all night long.

Relive the fun all over again Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m., as VPR rebroadcasts the first hour of this show, featuring tunes from the golden era of rock-and-roll. Dig out your bell-bottoms and love beads and join in with your own at-home dance party!

You can also head over to VPR's Facebook page to join a Watch Party where we will live stream a slideshow of photos from last year's event so you can see your fellow listeners in action — from a safe distance!

Then on Saturday April 18 at 8 p.m., VPR will broadcast the second hour of VPR A Go Go, so make plans to join us again then, too.