A Hazy Shade of Winter

Music for an early visit from Jack Frost, and much much more...

This program will air on Sunday November 17th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, New York will end its 2019 music series with a performance by Eamon O’Leary and Jefferson Hamer, the New York City -based duo The Murphy Beds, on Saturday, November 23rd at 7:30. The Murphy Beds will also be playing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday November 24th at 4 p.m.

The 6th Annual benefit concert for Lost Nation Theater featuring Jon Gailmor, Ben Koenig and Penny Towers, George Woodard, and many more will be held on Thursday November 21st at the City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier .

The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Mary McGinniss and her band the Selkies will perform at Shelburne Wine & Coffee on Saturday November 23rd from 3-5 p.m.

Katie Trautz and Julia Wayne, also known as Mayfly, will be performing at Peg & Ter’s in Shelburne on Wednesday November 20th from 6:30-8:30.

The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus will present their Annual Fall Concert on Saturday, November 23rd at 3:00 pm and 7:30pm at Epsilon Spires (former First Baptist Church), 190 Main Street in Brattleboro.

Sierra Hull, Noam Pikelny, and Stuart Duncan, all rising stars in the world of bluegrass, will perform at the Barre Opera House on Saturday November 23rd at 7:30.

Hungrytown will perform at the Jericho Town Library on Thursday, November 21st at 6 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley in Norwich on Friday, November 22nd at 7:30 p.m., and at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland on Saturday, November 23rd at 7 p.m.

There will be a Pete Seeger 100th Birthday Songfest with Jim Scott on Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m. at First Universalist Parish of Chester.

The trio Lula Wiles will be playing at Higher Ground in South Burlington on Friday, Nov. 22nd.

Spruce Peak Art’s 2019 Emergency 1st Responders Soul & Blues Bash on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm featuring Dave Keller's Soul Review.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday November 23rd with Nils Friedland calling and with live music by Herding Cats.