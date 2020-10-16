Related Program: 
From Health Care To The Economy: Where Trump And Biden Stand

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have very different views on how to tackle America's pressing issues.

That much is clear. But what specifically are they proposing?

NPR Politics has sifted through Trump's and Biden's plans, as released by their campaigns, and narrowed in on a few key issues to show what they're promising and how each man's priorities differ from his opponent's.

The Biden campaign has released an extensive set of policy proposals, prioritizing efforts to deal with the coronavirus, the economic recession and racial justice. The Democrat also has plans for major issues like climate, education, health care, criminal justice and immigration.

Biden came into the planned debates with a larger proposed agenda than Trump. And while incumbent presidents often run for reelection with fewer proposals compared with their opponent, Trump's campaign is noticeably light on policy.

The Trump campaign has released a bulleted list of second-term agenda items, hammering home similar messages heard in 2016. Trump has also set an ambitious goal of distributing a coronavirus vaccine by January 2021 — a timeline largely disputed by health experts.

These Vermonters Voted For Trump In 2016. What About 2020?

By , & Oct 6, 2020
A handpainted Trump sign on a piece of plywood
Elodie Reed / VPR

With mail-in voting already underway and a president who has COVID-19 — and who has not pledged to accept the results if he loses — we check in with some of his supporters. 

NPR Electoral Map: Biden Lead Widens Again With Less Than A Month To Go

By Oct 9, 2020

Loading...

It has been a rough couple of weeks for President Trump.

Trump Derails 1st Presidential Debate With Biden, And 5 Other Takeaways

By Sep 30, 2020

This was maybe the worst presidential debate in American history.

If this was supposed to be a boxing match, it instead turned into President Trump jumping on the ropes, refusing to come down, the referee trying to coax him off, and Joe Biden standing in the middle of the ring with his gloves on and a confused look on his face.

Trump doesn't play by anyone's rules, even those he's agreed to beforehand. He's prided himself on that. But even by his standards, what Trump did Tuesday night crossed many lines.

A Guide To Voting In Vermont For The 2020 General Election

By Sep 16, 2020
An envelope with the word vote along the edge and a stamp reading official election mail
Vermont Secretary of State, Courtesy

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention financial problems at the U.S. Postal Service, VPR has received dozens of questions about what voting will look like this year. Here are some answers.