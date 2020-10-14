Health Clinics Caring For Uninsured Vermonters Through The Pandemic

Live noon discussion: Community health clinics across Vermont have dealt with unique challenges in addressing the coronavirus: determining when it's safe to open, how to encourage patients to get the care they need, ensuring patients a clinic is safe, and how to protect health care workers. This hour, we talk with directors of two clinics about how they’ve been caring for patients and weathering the pandemic.

Our guests are:

director of the Open Door Clinic in Middlebury Dr. Allan Ramsay, medical director of the People's Health & Wellness Clinic in Barre and former member of the Green Mountain Care Board

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

