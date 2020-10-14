Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Health Clinics Caring For Uninsured Vermonters Through The Pandemic

By & 11 minutes ago
  • Doctors and medical staff wearing surgical masks, they are standing together, coronavirus prevention concept
    This hour, "Vermont Edition" talks with directors at two Vermont clinics serving underinsured and uninsured Vermonters during the coronavirus pandemic.
    elenabs / iStock

Live noon discussion: Community health clinics across Vermont have dealt with unique challenges in addressing the coronavirus: determining when it's safe to open, how to encourage patients to get the care they need, ensuring patients a clinic is safe, and how to protect health care workers. This hour, we talk with directors of two clinics about how they’ve been caring for patients and weathering the pandemic.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health Care
Health
Coronavirus

Related Content

Getting Health Care Was Already Tough In Rural Areas. The Pandemic Has Made It Worse

By Oct 7, 2020

Even when there isn't a pandemic, finding the right doctor can be tough in rural eastern Ohio. Reid Davis, 21, and his mother Crystal live in Jefferson County, which hugs the Ohio River near West Virginia. Their home is surrounded by farms, hayfields and just a few neighbors.

"To the nearest hospital, you're talking about 50 minutes to an hour," Reid Davis says.

Boosting Indoor Air Quality To Weather A COVID-19 Winter

By & Oct 12, 2020
A picture of a person wearing a mask being bombarded by virus particles in the air coming from a maskless sick person.
Nosyrevy / iStock

Updated Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance confirms airborne transmission of the coronavirus. Tiny particles of the virus can linger in the air for minutes or hours at a time. This hour, state health officials answer your COVID-19 questions and offer guidance for indoor air quality and circulation as winter weather returns to our region.

As Regional Cases Climb, State Officials Ask Vermonters To Limit Travel

By VPR Staff 22 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott at podium during press conference
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about coronavirus, an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide in Barre and more for Tuesday, Oct. 13.