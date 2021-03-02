Health Commissioner Discusses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Vt.'s Vaccination Strategy

Live call-in discussion: The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine: a single-dose injection from Johnson & Johnson. Distribution of the vaccine is now underway; however, early supply will be limited. In our weekly health update: more on this and what it means for Vermont's vaccination strategy.
Our guests are:
- Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
- Beth Kirkpatrick, infectious disease specialist with the University of Vermont Medical Center
Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
