Health Commissioner Discusses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Vt.'s Vaccination Strategy

By & 1 hour ago
  • In Greensboro, a sign over the weekend warns visitors of rising COVID-19 case numbers in Orleans County.
    In Greensboro, a sign over the weekend warns visitors of rising COVID-19 case numbers in Orleans County.
    John Dillon / VPR

Live call-in discussion: The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine: a single-dose injection from Johnson & Johnson. Distribution of the vaccine is now underway; however, early supply will be limited. In our weekly health update: more on this and what it means for Vermont's vaccination strategy.

Our guests are:

  • Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Beth Kirkpatrick, infectious disease specialist with the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

