Health Commissioner Discusses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Vt.'s Vaccination Strategy

Live call-in discussion: The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for a third COVID-19 vaccine: a single-dose injection from Johnson & Johnson. Distribution of the vaccine is now underway; however, early supply will be limited. In our weekly health update: more on this and what it means for Vermont's vaccination strategy.

Our guests are:

Mark Levine, commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Beth Kirkpatrick, infectious disease specialist with the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

