Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Case In Vermont

Vermont has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the state health department announced late Saturday.

The department is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control.

The adult patient is hospitalized in an airborne infection room, the department said. Health officials are investigating the patient's travel and exposure history and are tracing anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Those people will be assessed for their exposure risk and provided with recommendations for self-isolation or other restrictions, the department said. The department did not release any additional details about the patient.

Gov. Phil Scott, Health Department Commissioner Mark Levine and other state officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Sunday to provide more information.

"Our first thoughts are with this patient and for their recovery," Levine said in a written statement. "While we had hoped the virus would not come to Vermont, we have been preparing for this eventuality. This new coronavirus can be serious and even deadly, but the state is mobilized to protect the health of Vermonters and we are prepared for the likelihood of more cases."

The health department has the authority to close schools and take other measures to prevent the spread of the virus, but said there are no other immediate steps being taken.

The number of confirmed cases in the U.S. is more than 300 with at least 19 deaths. New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts and Quebec have all reported cases.

Gov. Phil Scott has assembled an inter-agency task force to oversee the state's public health response.

A majority of people who have contracted COVID-19 have experienced mild or moderate illness not requiring hospitalization, according to the health department.