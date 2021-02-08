Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Health Officials On High School Sports, Vaccination And Stemming Cases In Southern Vt.

By & 40 minutes ago
  • A yellow sign reminds Woodstock residents and visitors to wear masks.
    A sign in Woodstock reminds residents and visitors to wear masks.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Youth league and school-based sports teams are going to be allowed to start competing later this week. And the Vermont Department of Health says it expects to open vaccine eligibility to Vermonters age 70 and above by the end of this month.

But cases remain high, particularly in Bennington and Rutland Counties. We talk about those issues and more in our weekly health update — on a Monday this time.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

