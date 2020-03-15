Health Officials, Infectious Disease Specialist Take Your Coronavirus Questions

Live call-in discussion: Vermont schools will close by Wednesday. A total of eight COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state. And there's growing spread of the virus across New England and Quebec. Amid the rapid changes and fresh precautions due to the coronavirus, we discuss the latest with COVID-19 in Vermont and take your questions.

Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Dept. of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Dept. of Health Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specailist at UVM Medical Center.

Broadcast live on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.