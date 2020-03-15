Related Program: 
Health Officials, Infectious Disease Specialist Take Your Coronavirus Questions

By & 53 minutes ago
  • A sign posted at the entrance to Burlington International Airport on Friday, Mar. 13, warns travelers not to enter the building if they have flu-like symptoms as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermont schools will close by Wednesday. A total of eight COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state. And there's growing spread of the virus across New England and Quebec. Amid the rapid changes and fresh precautions due to the coronavirus, we discuss the latest with COVID-19 in Vermont and take your questions.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Dept. of Health
  • Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specailist at UVM Medical Center.

Share your questions or concerns about the coronavirus in Vermont in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Mar. 16, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Confirms Three Additional COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total To Eight

By & 3 hours ago
A graphic.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Updated 4:20 pm.

The Vermont Department of Health Laboratory reported three more positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, following a similar announcement Saturday. Officials said the three latest cases involve non-Vermont residents who are in the state either receiving care or isolating at home.

Gov. Closes K-12 Vermont Schools Starting Wednesday To Slow Coronavirus

By 2 hours ago
School buses.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott has ordered the dismissal of all Vermont schools starting Wednesday, March 18 and lasting through at least April 6 to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Scott said Sunday the closings "may very well be extended for a longer period."

Rural Hospitals Brace For Coronavirus

By 3 hours ago

In Grangeville, Idaho, population 3,000, Syringa Hospital has just 15 beds, an emergency room and a clinic. As is common in rural medicine, the chief medical officer, Dr. Matthew Told, is also a family practice OB and, on a recent evening, the on-call ER doc.

"We don't have ventilator services, we don't have respiratory therapy," Told says during a break between seeing patients.