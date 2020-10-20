Health Officials Respond To Outbreak Associated With Central Vt. Hockey, Broomball Leagues

The health department continues to track 30 people as part of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with hockey and broomball leagues in central Vermont. This hour, we get the latest from deputy health commissioner Tracy Dolan. We also find out what researchers at the University of Vermont have learned about the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Sean Diehl, associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine

