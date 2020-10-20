Related Program: 
Health Officials Respond To Outbreak Associated With Central Vt. Hockey, Broomball Leagues

By & Oct 20, 2020
  • Ice hockey skates on an ice rink.
    Thirty cases are now connected to a COVID-19 outbreak associated with central Vermont hockey and broomball leagues.
    Santeri Viinamäki / Creative Commons

The health department continues to track 30 people as part of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with hockey and broomball leagues in central Vermont. This hour, we get the latest from deputy health commissioner Tracy Dolan. We also find out what researchers at the University of Vermont have learned about the body’s immune response to COVID-19.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Sean Diehl, associate professor of microbiology and molecular genetics at the University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

