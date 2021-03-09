Related Program: 
Health Update: Vaccinations Open To Vermonters 55+ With Certain High-Risk Conditions, School Staff

By & 40 minutes ago
  • A plastic sandwich board sign reads VA Vaccine Clinic with a blue arrow pointing left. The sign sits next to a dusty snow bank on the sidewalk outside the Champlain Valley Expo.
    On Friday, the Veterans Affairs Administration held a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Champlain Valley Expo open to veterans of all ages. This week, other groups will become newly eligible for vaccines through the state of Vermont.
    Henry Epp / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters with certain high-risk conditions are becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with those age 55 and older this week, and younger adults in that medically vulnerable group next week. School staff are also eligible starting this week, but that rollout is complex and complicated. In our weekly health update: more on that and other COVID-19 news.

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Ted Fisher, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Vermont Agency of Education

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

