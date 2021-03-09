Health Update: Vaccinations Open To Vermonters 55+ With Certain High-Risk Conditions, School Staff

Live call-in discussion: Vermonters with certain high-risk conditions are becoming eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with those age 55 and older this week, and younger adults in that medically vulnerable group next week. School staff are also eligible starting this week, but that rollout is complex and complicated. In our weekly health update: more on that and other COVID-19 news.

Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Ted Fisher, director of communications and legislative affairs for the Vermont Agency of Education

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

