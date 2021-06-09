Health Update: What Will It Take To Reach Vermont's 80% Vaccination Goal?

Live call-in discussion: After a major effort to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available throughout the state, the Scott administration has almost reached its goal of having 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. In our weekly health update, we find out what this means for Vermont and answer your questions.

Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

