Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Health Update: What Will It Take To Reach Vermont's 80% Vaccination Goal?

By & 1 hour ago
  • A man wearing a blue t-shirt and a light blu medical face mask draws a vaccine from a bottle into a syringe in a concrete building, at a state run vaccination clinic. He has a buzzed head and is wearing glasses.
    First Lieutenant and nurse Peter Lannon with the Vermont National Guard draws a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in April. The Scott administration is approaching its goal of having 80% of Vermonters vaccinated.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live call-in discussion: After a major effort to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available throughout the state, the Scott administration has almost reached its goal of having 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. In our weekly health update, we find out what this means for Vermont and answer your questions.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vermont Department of Health
COVID-19 Vaccine
Vaccinations

Related Content

News Roundup: Roughly 3,000 People Need To Get Vaccinated For Vt. To Fully Reopen Early

By VPR Staff 20 hours ago
A sandwich board sign with black supports and black lettering tells customers to wear a mask.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, June 8.