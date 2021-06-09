Health Update: What Will It Take To Reach Vermont's 80% Vaccination Goal?

Live call-in discussion: After a major effort to make COVID-19 vaccines readily available throughout the state, the Scott administration has almost reached its goal of having 80% of eligible Vermonters vaccinated. In our weekly health update, we find out what this means for Vermont and answer your questions.
Our guest is:
- Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
- Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development
Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
