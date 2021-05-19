Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Health Update: What You Need To Know About Masking

By & 2 hours ago
  • A person seated in a metal folding chair gets vaccinated in a gymnasium with others watching on.
    Burr and Burton Freshman James Szkutak gets vaccinted Monday while his mother Meghan Szkutak and friend Lex Northrop looks on. Rutland High School's gymnasium hosted a special two-day vaccination clinic run by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Live call-in discussion: According to a new national study, Vermont leads the country in four out of five categories dealing with statewide vaccination rates. In fact, Scott administration officials say if Vermont were its own country, it would have one of the highest participation rates in the world. At the same time, the number of people between the ages of 18 and 29 who have been vaccinated lags considerably behind the rest of the state.

In our weekly health update, we talk with Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what the state is doing to get more young people vaccinated. We also talk about the Scott administration's recent decision to lift the state's mask mandate for fully vaccinated Vermonters.

Our guest is:

  • Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vermont Department of Health
Vaccinations

Related Content

Even With The No-Mask Guidance, Some Pockets Of The U.S. Aren't Ready To Let Go

By 6 hours ago

As more states shed their universal mask mandates for those who are vaccinated, many Americans are weighing how much faith to put in the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in the integrity of their unvaccinated peers, who are supposed to follow the rules and keep wearing masks.

It's Time For America's Fixation On Herd Immunity To End, Scientists Say

By May 18, 2021

The end of this pandemic sometimes gets boiled down to two words: herd immunity. But now, as an academic debate swirls over when or even if America can get to a high enough percentage of people with immunity to reach that goal, some scientists say it's time for the public to stop worrying about it.

Frequently Asked Questions (And Answers) About The COVID-19 Vaccine In Vermont

By & Feb 4, 2021
Syringes in a tray
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont administered its first COVID-19 shot on Dec. 15, 2020. The state continues to roll out vaccinations. You've asked us a lot of questions about this process, and here are some answers.

Hospitals Serving The Poor Struggled During COVID. Wealthy Hospitals Made Millions

By & 6 hours ago

Anyone who has watched soap operas in the last 50 years knows Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center as General Hospital. For decades, its original building graced the soap opera's opening credits.

Inside, though, there's no love story between Luke and Laura.

LAC + USC is what's known as a safety-net hospital — one of the largest in the United States. And that makes the reality inside a daily financial struggle to care for every patient who walks through its doors, patients other hospitals often try to avoid.