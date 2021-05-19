Health Update: What You Need To Know About Masking

Live call-in discussion: According to a new national study, Vermont leads the country in four out of five categories dealing with statewide vaccination rates. In fact, Scott administration officials say if Vermont were its own country, it would have one of the highest participation rates in the world. At the same time, the number of people between the ages of 18 and 29 who have been vaccinated lags considerably behind the rest of the state.

In our weekly health update, we talk with Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine about what the state is doing to get more young people vaccinated. We also talk about the Scott administration's recent decision to lift the state's mask mandate for fully vaccinated Vermonters.



Our guest is:

Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

