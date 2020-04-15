Helping Families Deal With Death And Grief During The Coronavirus Crisis

Live 1 p.m. call-in discussion: Changes at hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as restrictions on gatherings, have changed how people are dealing with death. Not just coronavirus-related death, but all kinds of more commonplace but no less heartbreaking reasons. This hour, we talk through grieving, as well as handling some of the logistics and processes of death and dying.

Our guests are:

Joshua Slocum, executive director of the national Funeral Consumers Alliance, which is based in South Burlington

Francesca Arnoldy, death doula and program director for the end End-of-Life Doula Certificate Program at the University of Vermont

Broadcast live at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.