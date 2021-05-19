Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hemp After The Hype

By , & 7 hours ago

The state of Vermont’s hemp industry. Plus, declining COVID-19 cases, a possible rate increase for Burlington Electric, and a new president at Northern Vermont University.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
Hemp
The Frequency
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

News Roundup: Vermont Dept. Of Health Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

By VPR Staff May 18, 2021
People in kayaks float and paddle in the Clyde River in relatively calm water, while a guide looks down from a concrete bridge over the stream. In the backdrop, the leaves have not yet come out on the trees, and the sky has scattered clouds.
Josh Kuckens / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, May 18.