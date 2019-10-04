Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Here Today, Gone Tomorrow: What Smaller Flocks Mean For Vermont's Fall Bird Migration

By , & 5 minutes ago
  • Two lonely geese fly into the sunset
    A recent study found a steep decline in the total biomass of migrating birds from 2007 to 2017. On the other hand, populations of waterfowl such as Canada geese have grown steadily since the 1970s.
    Jeffrey Hamilton / Unsplash

Live call-in discussion: A recent report in the journal Science says there are 3 billion fewer birds in the world today than there were five decades ago. That's not species, that's just sheer bulk. But the abundance of birds has a significant impact on our global landscape. We're talking about birds and fall migration, and what a drop in bird abundance means for our local species and ecosystems.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler joins Vermont Edition for our annual fall migration show, how bird watchers in our region may be experiencing the plunge in bird populations and what climate and ecosystem changes mean for our local species.

Share your questions or thoughts on fall bird migration below.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

