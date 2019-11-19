Here's What Rep. Welch Said During The Second Week Of Public Impeachment Hearings

It's the second week of public testimony before members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, including Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

This post will be updated.

During the first week of hearings, Welch generated buzz for his comment that the president was invited to come testify during the impeachment inquiry.

"I'd be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify," Welch said on Nov. 13. "President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there."

But it's a new week, with new witnesses and new questions to pose.

House leaders are hoping to wrap up the public hearings in several weeks.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

During the first half of the third day of impeachment hearings, Welch called on President Donald Trump to acknowledge that it was wrong to ask the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Welch shared this message for the president during the first session of hearings:

"You want to investigate Joe Biden? You want to investigate Hunter Biden? Go at it. Do it, do it hard, do it dirty. Do it the way you do do it — just don't do it by asking a foreign leader to help you in your campaign."

Welch also said many GOP members have criticized the public hearing process that the Democrats are using to take testimony from key witnesses — but, according to Welch, these Republicans are avoiding what he said is the most important question in the entire impeachment inquiry.

"I didn't hear an answer to the question as to whether it's proper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent," Welch said Tuesday. "And to date I haven't heard any one of my Republican colleagues address that question."

Welch said he thinks the president's actions were unconstitutional and provide the basis for a formal article of impeachment.