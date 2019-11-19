Related Program: 
VPR News

Here's What Rep. Welch Said During The Second Week Of Public Impeachment Hearings

By 2 minutes ago
  • Two congressmen- Rep. Denny Heck and Rep. Peter Welch - seated during a hearing.
    Rep. Peter Welch, right, questions witnesses during Tuesday's public impeachment hearing, while Washington Rep. Denny Heck looks on.
    J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

It's the second week of public testimony before members of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, including Vermont Rep. Peter Welch, as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

This post will be updated.

During the first week of hearings, Welch generated buzz for his comment that the president was invited to come testify during the impeachment inquiry.

"I'd be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify," Welch said on Nov. 13. "President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there."

But it's a new week, with new witnesses and new questions to pose.

More from NPR — "Impeachment Public Hearings Week 2 — Who Is Testifying And What Happens Next" [Nov. 18]

House leaders are hoping to wrap up the public hearings in several weeks.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

During the first half of the third day of impeachment hearings, Welch called on President Donald Trump to acknowledge that it was wrong to ask the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

Welch shared this message for the president during the first session of hearings:

"You want to investigate Joe Biden? You want to investigate Hunter Biden? Go at it. Do it, do it hard, do it dirty. Do it the way you do do it — just don't do it by asking a foreign leader to help you in your campaign."

More from NPR — Coverage of the Nov. 19 hearings.

Welch also said many GOP members have criticized the public hearing process that the Democrats are using to take testimony from key witnesses — but, according to Welch, these Republicans are avoiding what he said is the most important question in the entire impeachment inquiry.

"I didn't hear an answer to the question as to whether it's proper for the president of the United States to demand a foreign government to investigate a U.S. citizen and political opponent," Welch said Tuesday. "And to date I haven't heard any one of my Republican colleagues address that question."

Welch said he thinks the president's actions were unconstitutional and provide the basis for a formal article of impeachment.

Tags: 
VPR News
Congress
Donald Trump
Peter Welch
Government & Politics

Related Content

Ambassador Yovanovitch: Trump Comments In July Call Felt Like A 'Threat'

By Nov 15, 2019

Updated at 4:30 p.m. ET

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine told Congress on Friday she was recalled after a smear campaign led by President Trump's allies — and Trump criticized her on Twitter even as she testified live on television.

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch appeared at Democrats' second open impeachment hearing to discuss her career and the circumstances under which her posting to Kyiv was prematurely halted earlier this year.

Impeachment Hearing FAQ: Who Will Testify And How The Questioning Will Work

By Nov 12, 2019

Updated on Nov. 13 at 8:49 a.m. ET

Public impeachment hearings begin Wednesday, and the first round of witnesses includes three career public servants who have testified behind closed doors that President Trump did link military aid and a White House meeting for Ukraine with a promise to investigate one of the president's domestic political opponents.

Impeachment Public Hearings Week 2 — Who Is Testifying And What Happens Next

By Nov 18, 2019

Updated on November 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET

The House impeachment inquiry begins its second week of public hearings with the Intelligence Committee scheduled to hear testimony from nine more witnesses over three days.

In Impeachment Hearing, Taylor Says Trump Asked About Ukraine 'Investigations'

By Nov 13, 2019

Updated at 5:21 p.m. ET

A State Department staffer overheard President Trump asking a top diplomat about "investigations" he wanted Ukraine to pursue that he believed might help him in the 2020 election, another senior diplomat told Congress.

That staffer is expected to tell his story directly to House investigators at a closed-door deposition on Friday.

The new subplot about the overheard phone conversation was one of a small number of new details to emerge from Democrats' first open hearing in their impeachment inquiry into Trump on Wednesday.