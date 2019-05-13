Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Herps On The Move: Vermont's Reptiles And Amphibians Navigate A Cold, Wet Spring

By & 1 hour ago
  • Vermont's only native lizard, a five-lined skink, on the move in June 2018. The species is considered endangered in Vermont.
    Vermont's only native lizard, a five-lined skink, on the move in June 2018. The species is considered endangered in Vermont.
    Will Brown / Wikimedia Commons

Live call-in discussion: Vermont's small-bodied snakes are moving, some turtles are basking and vernal pools are beginning to teem with new life. But amid a cool, wet spring, some reptiles and amphibians are still sluggish and vernal pools in higher elevations are still waiting to warm up. We're talking about where Vermont's "herps" are this year and the challenges they face in the near- and long-term.

Jim Andrews with the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas joins Vermont Edition to talk about how lizards, salamanders, frogs and more are faring this spring, what species of "herptiles" are on the move now and how climate change is affecting the movement of these cold-blooded animals as weather and temperature become more variable.

And he'll discuss a new U.N report raising the alarm that 1 million species face extinction due to "unprecedented" pressures from humanity, and how those threats to biodiversity and ecology are being seen in Vermont.

Share your questions, comments and sightings below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Reptiles
Amphibians
Science
Energy & Environment

Jim Andrews, Coordinator of the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, brings into focus what’s going on around us.