Hillbilies In A Haunted House!

Creepy music for the week of Halloween, a big and busy calendar of live shows, and John Lee Hooker too!

This program will air on Sunday October 27th froom 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Roy Hurd will be playing at the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

The End Of America and the Oshima Brothers play the first show of their

Eastern US tour at Stage 33 Live on Saturday, November 2nd at 7:00 PM, 33

Bridge Street in Bellows Falls.

Advance Music on lower Maple St. in Burlington presents award-winning guitarist Muriel Anderson on Wednesday October 30th at 7 p.m.

The Dorothy Rawson library in Underhill presents singer songwriter Scott Alarik on Sunday November 3rd at 2 p.m.

The Michele Fay Band will perform at Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Rd., Brandon on November 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Ranky Tanky, a South Carolina quintet that has been leaders in preserving Gullah culture, take the stage at the Barre Opera House on Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Sam Reider and The Human Hands will perform at the UVM Recital Hall on

Friday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Moors and McCumber will play at the Ripton Community Coffee House. Saturday, November 2 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m.

The Social Band will be singing this week at the Richmond Free Library on Saturday 11/2 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Charlotte Congregational Church on Sunday 11/3 at 3 p.m.

Boucher and McNeill, a duo from New Zealand, will play at a house concert in Braintree on Friday November 1st at 1060 Bent Hill Rd, Braintree. The concert will begin at 7 pm. For tickets, contact Beth at 802-728-6351 or email lukeydog57@gmail.com.

Treewild house concerts at 338 Thompson Road in Shelburne welcomes Ari and Mia Friedman on Saturday, November 2nd. For reservations and information, please contact alisonjames@gmail.com

Young Tradition Vermont presents a concert with Frankie Gavin on Monday October 28th at the Burlington Violin Shop at 6 p.m. Frankie Gavin will also be playing at Mount Hollywood Studio in Belmont on Tuesday October 29th at 7 p.m.

Brandon Music presents the Durham County Poets on Friday November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at the Peterborough NH Town House on Saturday November 2nd presented by the Monadnock Folklore Society featuring Bob Isaacs calling with live music from Emerald Rae and Julie Vallimont.

The Oleo Romeos will perform a benefit for the Fairfield Food Shelf on Saturday November 2nd at the E. Fairfield Meeting House.