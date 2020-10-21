Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hockey And Pumpkins

By , & 16 hours ago

An update on COVID-19 numbers and the Central Vermont outbreak. Plus, a pumpkin patch, an officer charged, and unemployment.

Related Content

Health Commissioner Warns Vermonters To Stay Vigilant Against COVID Fatigue

By VPR Staff Oct 20, 2020
A person in a face mask behind a window with books lined along the shelves and a sign reading masks required
Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, a drop in unemployment and more for Tuesday, Oct. 20.

30 COVID-19 Cases Now Connected To Central Vt. Hockey, Broomball Outbreak

By VPR Staff Oct 19, 2020
Downtown Montpelier in fall
Denis Tangney Jr. / iStock

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus, homelessness and more for Monday, Oct. 19.

Health Officials Respond To Outbreak Associated With Central Vt. Hockey, Broomball Leagues

By & Oct 20, 2020
Ice hockey skates on an ice rink.
Santeri Viinamäki / Creative Commons

The health department continues to track 30 people as part of a COVID-19 outbreak associated with hockey and broomball leagues in central Vermont. This hour, we get the latest from deputy health commissioner Tracy Dolan. We also find out what researchers at the University of Vermont have learned about the body’s immune response to COVID-19.