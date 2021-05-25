Homegoings: Bobby Hackney Jr. On Rough Francis' Punk-Rock Inheritance

A conversation with Bobby Hackney Jr. about Black grief, resilience and music.

This is the first installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.

Note: Our show is produced for the ear. We recommend listening if you can! But we also provide a transcript here.

Who is Rough Francis?

Rough Francis is a punk-rock band, from Burlington, founded by three brothers — Bobby (Jr.), Urian and Julian Hackney. After learning later in life that their father and uncles were also in a 1970’s punk band in Detroit, Death, the Hackney brothers began their musical journey in tribute.

Stream “Tito’s Revenge” off the 2019 Rough Francis Album, Urgent Care:

Music video:

Lyrics:

TITO’S REVENGE

WE WERE STEPPING OUT

NOW WE’RE OUT OF STEP

NO MORE SHADOWS

NO MORE BACKGROUND

OUR WORDS

WERE NOT CLEAR ENOUGH

YOU JUST WALKED ON US

NOW WE’LL WALK ON YOU

WE HEARD THE SAME OLD LINES

OVER AND OVER

OVER AND OVER

THIS TIME

WE WANT SOMETHING ELSE

TIME TO DELIVER

WE NEED SOMETHING REAL

Credits:

Reporting, production & original music: Myra Flynn



Mix & sound design: Myra Flynn & Josh Crane

Digital production: Elodie Reed

Brave Little State executive producer: Angela Evancie

bravelittlestate.org

