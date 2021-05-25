Homegoings: Bobby Hackney Jr. On Rough Francis' Punk-Rock Inheritance

A conversation with Bobby Hackney Jr. about Black grief, resilience and music.
This is the first installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.
Who is Rough Francis?
Rough Francis is a punk-rock band, from Burlington, founded by three brothers — Bobby (Jr.), Urian and Julian Hackney. After learning later in life that their father and uncles were also in a 1970’s punk band in Detroit, Death, the Hackney brothers began their musical journey in tribute.
Stream “Tito’s Revenge” off the 2019 Rough Francis Album, Urgent Care:
Music video:
Lyrics:
TITO’S REVENGE
WE WERE STEPPING OUT
NOW WE’RE OUT OF STEP
NO MORE SHADOWS
NO MORE BACKGROUND
OUR WORDS
WERE NOT CLEAR ENOUGH
YOU JUST WALKED ON US
NOW WE’LL WALK ON YOU
WE HEARD THE SAME OLD LINES
OVER AND OVER
OVER AND OVER
THIS TIME
WE WANT SOMETHING ELSE
TIME TO DELIVER
WE NEED SOMETHING REAL
Credits:
Reporting, production & original music: Myra Flynn
Mix & sound design: Myra Flynn & Josh Crane
Digital production: Elodie Reed
Brave Little State executive producer: Angela Evancie
Homegoings is a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont — about Black grief, resilience and music.
Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.