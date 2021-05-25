Related Programs: 
Homegoings: Bobby Hackney Jr. On Rough Francis' Punk-Rock Inheritance

  • Three people in black and white with colorful lines drawn on their clothing, against a bright blue background, with orange lightning bolts framing them
    From left, Bobby Hackney Jr., Urian Hackney and Julian Hackney are all brothers and members of the Burlington-born punk-rock band Rough Francis.
    Photo: Brian Glenny, Courtesy / Graphic: Elodie Reed, VPR

A conversation with Bobby Hackney Jr. about Black grief, resilience and music. 

This is the first installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont.  Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.

Who is Rough Francis?

Rough Francis is a punk-rock band, from Burlington, founded by three brothers — Bobby (Jr.), Urian and Julian Hackney. After learning later in life that their father and uncles were also in a 1970’s punk band in Detroit, Death, the Hackney brothers began their musical journey in tribute.

Stream “Tito’s Revenge” off the 2019 Rough Francis Album, Urgent Care:

Music video:

Lyrics:

TITO’S REVENGE
WE WERE STEPPING OUT
NOW WE’RE OUT OF STEP
NO MORE SHADOWS
NO MORE BACKGROUND
OUR WORDS
WERE NOT CLEAR ENOUGH
YOU JUST WALKED ON US
NOW WE’LL WALK ON YOU
WE HEARD THE SAME OLD LINES
OVER AND OVER
OVER AND OVER
THIS TIME
WE WANT SOMETHING ELSE
TIME TO DELIVER
WE NEED SOMETHING REAL

Credits:

Reporting, production & original music: Myra Flynn

Mix & sound design: Myra Flynn & Josh Crane 

Digital production: Elodie Reed

Brave Little State executive producer: Angela Evancie

bravelittlestate.org

Credit Elodie Reed / VPR

Homegoings is a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont — about Black grief, resilience and music.

Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.

