Homegoings: Rivan Calderin On Hip-Hop As His 'Oxygen Mask'

A conversation with Rivan Calderin about BIPOC exhaustion, safety and music as a platform for consciousness.

This is the third installment of Homegoings, a special series from Brave Little State that features conversations with musicians of color who live in Vermont. Follow the series here as we release new episodes weekly through June 15.



Who is Rivan Calderin?

Rivan Calderin, or Rivan C., is a multi-racial Afro-Cuban-Caucasian hip-hop artist born and raised in Vermont. He's a 20-year-old rising senior at the University of Vermont who writes lyrics that entertain while remaining conscious. Music, he says, is his home, where people can come inside and be welcome.

Stream "Mayday to Pilot" off Rivan Calderin's 2020 EP, igotthejuice:

Lyrics:

It’s the half blind pilot

Violet turning violet

A ticking time bomb with the middle name tyrant

Powerful impact, boom goes the cannon

1000 foot fall but I stick the landing

I’m the black panther, with motives of black panther

Fist up flex, this a Malcolm x stanza

Light skin Danny phantom, this the anthem

Ghosting all you boo thangs no Luigi’s mansion

Floating off my shoe lace, Kid N’ Play stand up

Just copped a new fade, he be hella handsome

Rappin’ like my hoop game, three point and one

Step back, shoot flame, Banging like a handgun

BOW

Who in here’s gonna start a riot? And who in hear’s gonna stay quiet

Mayday to pilot, im not gonna crash in the crowd

But I might just clash with the sound.



Like, Fu-- what you mean

Screw what you heard

Sit down and listen and then you can learn

This wisdom I got, bit-- it flows through my veins

Its been in my blood since my people been chained

Shackled and tamed, whipped and re-named, history written on every page

cuffed in a cage, fu-- what you say

400 years and nothing done changed



Thats why im, im bringing it back, bringing it back uh,

Thats why im spitting on tracks, and ripping the wax

Thats why im, im bringing it back, bringing it back uh,

Thats why im spitting the facts and swinging my axe



All work and no play makes me a dull boy

If you wanna response from your song, you need the soul boy

If you wanna rebel you need to preach to the quire

speak to the masses

Lead and inspire

KRS-One totes the gun for protection

By All Means I use my mind as a lethal weapon

WHOOP-WHOOP thats the Sound Of Da Police

So get out the streets ‘fore you end up deceased



Who in here’s gonna start a riot? And who in hear’s gonna stay quiet

Mayday to pilot, im not gonna crash in the crowd

But I might just clash with the sound.



Like fu-- all of that

You want me to sing and dance like I’m a sambo

You want me to rap about sipping lean and whipping lambos

You want me to be black and beautiful until it hurts you

But guess what bit--? I don’t need to fu--ing serve you

I’m the king of my conscious, the leader of my people, the one who won’t rest until we’re treated equal

Don’t need to be anyone else, but who I am

I am what I am and thats a brown man



Thats why im, im bringing it back, bringing it back uh,

Thats why im spitting on tracks, and ripping the wax

Thats why im, im bringing it back, bringing it back uh,

Thats why im spitting the facts and swinging my axe

Credits:

Reporting, production & original music: Myra Flynn



Mix & sound design: Myra Flynn & Josh Crane

Digital production: Elodie Reed

Brave Little State executive producer: Angela Evancie

