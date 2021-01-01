Hopes And Dreams For 2021 From Kids Around The World

As the new year dawns, what are you hopeful for in 2021?

Even though the change of the calendar year is mostly symbolic, New Year's Day is often a time for looking back on the year that just passed and setting goals for the year ahead. We asked you to share your hopes and dreams for 2021, from the end of the COVID-19 pandemic to your own personal goals. In this episode, more than 100 kids from around the world offer New Year's resolutions.

We'll also hear from Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, climate activist Bill McKibben and Young Peoples Poet Laureate Naomi Shihab Nye.





Here are just a few of the hopes and dreams you sent us:

"My environmental wish for 2021 is that we can stop so much pollution. My personal wish is to learn Urdu and to convince my brother to get a cat or dog!" - Maya, Toronto, Ontario

"My wish for 2021 is that the coronavirus will stop and the vaccine will come out and we can do things we haven't done this year and we can have our birthday together this year!" -Zain

"I want to learn how to ride my bike by myself. - Adelaide, 6, California

"What I want to happen for the new year is that I want people to start being responsible and no coronavirus. I want people to stop polluting. I want people to wear more masks. I want people to be kind to animals." - Jedi, 8, Ohio



"I hope in 2021 more people think about and believe in climate change." -Evelyn, Albany, New York



"Next year I would like more electric cars!" - Kyrav, 6, Geneva, Switzerland



"My hope for next year is that we don't use as much plastic as we do now and that coronavirus will stop so we're able to do the things we like to do." - Tejas, Canberra, Australia



"My hope for 2021 is that everyone gets health care." - Mikal, 7, Georgia

My new year’s resolution is for sloths to take over the world and for people to use less plastic. - Sloan, 7, Wisconsin