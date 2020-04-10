Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Hospital Lay-Offs And A Plunging Milk Market

By & 40 minutes ago
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Due to financial troubles, some Vermont hospitals have to lay off staff, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus, UVM nursing students are graduating early, concerns about Vermont’s declining dairy industry, and a man splits wood. 

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio's daily news podcast.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Dumped Milk, Falling Prices, Shrinking Demand: Vermont Dairy And The Coronavirus

By & & Abagael Giles Apr 7, 2020
Cows on the Orr family's dairy farm, in Orwell, are pictured in this 2015 file photo. Anson Tebbetts, Vermont's agriculture secretary, spoke to VPR recently about Vermont's dairy industry and about challenges faced by the state's farmers.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: With restaurants and schools closed, some dairy producers and processors say they're seeing demand for Vermont dairy shrink. That's led to falling milk prices last month and some dairy farmers and producers dumping milk. We talk with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and dairy farmers about the disruptions.

Reporter Debrief: As COVID-19 Spreads, Hospitals Face Financial Woes

By & 11 hours ago
The exterior of Springfield Hospital, with a person walking toward the entrance carrying bags
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, some of Vermont's hospitals were having real financial struggles. Now that hospitals are on the frontlines of the public health crisis, their financial picture is growing increasingly grim. 

 

Springfield Hospital recently got an emergency $1.3 million lifeline from the state, and other hospitals are even laying off workers and applying for lines of credit to keep their doors open. 

