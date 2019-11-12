Related Program: 
House Intelligence Committee Member Peter Welch To Participate In This Week's Impeachment Hearings

By 20 minutes ago
  • Congressman Peter Welch poses for a portrait outside his office at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
    Vermont Rep. Peter Welch says it's critical this week's impeachment hearings are perceived as fair and non-partisan.
    Eman Mohammed for VPR

Rep. Peter Welch says this week's impeachment public hearings should provide the American people with a much better understanding of an improper link between the Trump administration and the government of Ukraine.

The House Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings at 10 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Friday. Welch is a member of that committee.

More from NPR: Impeachment Hearing FAQ: Who Will Testify And How The Questioning Will Work [Nov. 12]

Welch says a number of government officials will testify the Trump administration did threaten to withhold military aid to Ukraine until that country launched an investigation into the activities of former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

“The public hearings are about informing, in open, the American people and the full Congress about what evidence there is about the whole Ukraine incident,” Welch said.

Welch says it's critical members of the public perceive these hearings as being fair and not driven by a Democratic partisan agenda, and that GOP committee members have a full opportunity to cross examine the witnesses.

“It is divisive,” Welch said. “It's not something that any of us want to be doing, but at a certain point, it's your constitutional obligation to proceed." 

House Democratic leaders are hoping to vote on a possible article of impeachment by the middle of next month.

This post will be updated.

