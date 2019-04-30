Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson Talks The State Of Her Agenda Near Session's End

By & 1 hour ago
  • Mitzi Johnson in the House chamber in 2016. She joins
    Mitzi Johnson in the House chamber in 2016. She joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss priorities at the end of the 2019 legislative session.
    Angela Evancie / VPR

Live call-in discussion: In the final weeks of the legislative session, lawmakers face tough choices as they focus on which bills can pass, and decide which priorities will have to wait. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson joins Vermont Edition to talk about plans in the House to tackle — and fund — big-ticket items like clean water projects, minimum wage, marijuana regulation and more.

Despite having majorities in both the House and the Senate, it's unclear in the final weeks of the session whether Democrats will pass any of their high-priority bills. And any legislative push will have to go to Gov. Phil Scott and contend with a possible veto.

Among other bills this session, the House has advanced a boost to home weatherization funding by way of a heating fuel tax. A Senate-approved tax-and-regulate marijuana scheme remains under review in several House committees. And major funding considerations, from clean water programs to the state's pension obligations, will have to be addressed before lawmakers adjourn around mid-May.

Share your questions or comments for House Speaker Mitzi Johnson below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

