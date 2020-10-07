Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

House Speaker, Outgoing Senate President On The Pandemic Legislative Session

By & 57 minutes ago
  • Outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Time Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, pictured working outside the State House during the pandemic.
    Outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Time Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, pictured working outside the State House during the pandemic. This hour, we talk about the legislative accomplishments of the past seassion and what's to come next year.
    Johnson photo by Rebecca Silbernagel

Live Thursday discussion: The Vermont Legislature just finished a very unusual session, with meetings and voting by video, a schedule that ran through September and landmark legislation passed on climate change, cannabis, police reform and more. This hour, we talk with outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson about the pandemic session and what could be in store for lawmakers when the return to the state house next year.

Our guests are:

  • Mitzi Johnson, Speaker of the House in the Vermont Legislature
  • Tim Ashe, outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore of the state Senate

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
The Vermont Legislature
Tim Ashe
Mitzi Johnson

Related Content

Gov. Scott Vetoes Act 250 Update, Says Bill Creates Uncertainty For Trails, Forests

By 23 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott at a podium.
Screenshot / ORCA Media

A three-year effort to update the state's 50-year-old land use law ended Monday night with a veto by Gov. Phil Scott. The governor said he rejected the Act 250 bill because it created more regulatory uncertainty.

Scott Vetoes Climate Bill, Override Vote Scheduled For Thursday

By Sep 16, 2020
A person standing in the middle of a room in front of a microphone.
John Dillon / VPR File

Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a bill designed to add teeth to Vermont’s efforts to cut greenhouse gases by allowing the public to sue the state if the mandated targets are missed.

Scott, Lawmakers Tussle Over COVID Relief For Vermont Businesses

By Jun 16, 2020
Alan Blackwell opened his dive bar, Arkham, in downtown Brattleboro in 2012. Blackwell said the future of small businesses like his hinge on an economic aid package being debated in the Vermont Legislature.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The question of how much federal coronavirus aid should go to small businesses - and how quickly they should get it - has sparked a dustup between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders in the Vermont Legislature.