House Speaker, Outgoing Senate President On The Pandemic Legislative Session

Live Thursday discussion: The Vermont Legislature just finished a very unusual session, with meetings and voting by video, a schedule that ran through September and landmark legislation passed on climate change, cannabis, police reform and more. This hour, we talk with outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson about the pandemic session and what could be in store for lawmakers when the return to the state house next year.

Our guests are:

Mitzi Johnson, Speaker of the House in the Vermont Legislature

Speaker of the House in the Vermont Legislature Tim Ashe, outgoing Senate President Pro Tempore of the state Senate

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

