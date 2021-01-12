House To Vote On 25th Amendment Resolution Against Trump

Updated at 5:20 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday evening on a resolution calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump, days after violent insurrectionists breached the U.S. Capitol.

The measure, which is likely to pass the Democratic-controlled House, urges Pence to "immediately" use his powers to convene the Cabinet and declare Trump unfit for office and assume the powers and responsibilities of acting president.

Trump "widely advertised and broadly encouraged" the protests that led to last week's violence, the resolution argues, and then ignored calls to swiftly condemn his supporters' actions. It also cites his repeated efforts to delegitimize the presidential election results with false claims of widespread voter fraud.

The vote comes as Democrats in the House have also filed an impeachment resolution charging Trump with fomenting the insurrection.

If Pence does not respond within 24 hours to the 25th Amendment resolution, the House plans to move forward with impeachment proceedings. Trump is just the third U.S. president to have ever been impeached. He would be the only to have been impeached twice.

Pence has given no indication that he plans to seek Trump's removal from office. But Democrats, emboldened by bipartisan outrage over the siege of the Capitol last week, are resolved in their efforts to seek Trump's dismissal even before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Speaking in Texas on Tuesday, Trump said "the 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me but will come back to haunt Joe Biden and the Biden administration."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump called the move to impeach him again "ridiculous."

"For [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and [Senate Democratic leader] Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger," he told reporters.

Some Republican supporters of Trump were pressed Tuesday on their role in encouraging his baseless election fraud claims, and in pushing toward the violent insurrection at the Capitol.

"Those of us who spoke against the unconstitutional way several states conducted their election were following the process," Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan said. "And we did nothing different than Democrats have done every time a Republican's been elected this century."

In a news conference Tuesday, Schumer said he's asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to call the Senate back into session immediately, to begin a likely impeachment trial.

"We could come back ASAP and vote to convict Donald Trump and get him out of office now before any further damage is done," Schumer said.

