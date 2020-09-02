Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

How About Moving To Chester?

By , & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

One small Windsor County town hopes to grow its community during the pandemic. Plus, the Killington COVID-19 outbreak, statewide child care, and Scott endorses Milne.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Scroll down!

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe:

Loading...

Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes. Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @TheFrequencyVPR

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Coronavirus
Southern Vermont
Real Estate

Related Content

Vermont News Updates For Tuesday, September 1

By VPR Staff 16 hours ago
A mannequin wearing a face mask
Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of ongoing local coverage of the coronavirus, an outbreak tied to a party in Killington and more for Tuesday, September 1.

Vermont Gets 12 Child Care 'Hubs' Set Up, 20 More In Progress

By 12 hours ago
A tall man at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

With schools set to reopen next week, the Scott administration says the state has approved 12 new education “hubs” to provide child care services, with another 20 in progress.

Vermont Health Official Discusses Community Outbreak In Rutland County

By & 22 hours ago
Medics pull a probe out of a container through a car window.
Ella Spottswood / Courtesy

The Vermont Department of Health is investigating a community outbreak of COVID-19 in Rutland County. The outbreak is linked to a private party held at Summit Lodge in Killington. So far, 14 have tested positive for the virus. This hour, we get an update on this and other COVID-19-related news from Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan, and we answer your questions.