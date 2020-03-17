How Are Vermont Businesses Weathering The Coronavirus Crisis?

Live call-in discussion: Businesses of all kinds are struggling with the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global spread of the coronavirus. We talk with shops, restaurants, wedding planners and more about how the virus is affecting Vermont businesses, and how they’re adapting.
Our guests are:
- Andrew Winter, the executive director of nonprofit affordable housing organization Twin Pines Housing, and chair of Upper Valley Strong, a group working on community resilience in Vermont and New Hampshire.
- Liza Bernard, co-owner The Norwich Bookstore, where she’s sold books for more than 25 years.
- Sam von Trapp, executive vice president of the Trapp Family Lodge and Von Trapp Brewing in Stowe.
- Lindsey Leichthammer, a wedding planner, head of catering for The Farmhouse Group and president of the Vermont Association of Wedding Professionals.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.