How Are Vermont Businesses Weathering The Coronavirus Crisis?

By & 1 hour ago
  • A local store with a handwritten sign saying the business is
    Burlington store Jamba's Junktiques is among many Vermont businesses facing challenges, including temporary closure, amid the global pandemic of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Businesses of all kinds are struggling with the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global spread of the coronavirus. We talk with shops, restaurants, wedding planners and more about how the virus is affecting Vermont businesses, and how they’re adapting. 

Our guests are:

Share your questions or concerns about local businesses during the coronavirus crisis in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

