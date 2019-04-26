How Burlington Officials Reacted To Homicide Ruling In Death Of Man Who Had Police Altercation

Investigations are ongoing into the death of 54-year-old Burlington resident Douglas Kilburn, who died in March just a few days after he was in an altercation with a city police officer. In that encounter, Kilburn was punched in the face by Officer Cory Campbell outside UVM Medical Center.

Kilburn's death certificate did not list a cause of death, but it noted several underlying factors including skull fractures due to blunt impact and unrelated health problems. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Seven Days reporter Derek Brouwer has been closely following this story, and has written several updates in the two weeks since Kilburn’s death certificate was released on April 10.

According to emails first reported on by Seven Days, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger's office reached out to the governor's office in an attempt to delay the release of the autopsy report. On Thursday, Weinberger declined to say why, citing the ongoing state police investigation into Kilburn's death.

"But when we can and when all the facts are laid out before the public, I think reasonable people will understand the concerns, the actions that we took," Weinberger told VPR.