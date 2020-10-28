Related Program: 
How COVID-19 Has Impacted Vt. Political Campaigns In 2020

By & 54 minutes ago
  • A white sign that says
    Voters will have to decide who they want to elect in Vermont by Nov. 3.
    Liam Elder-Connors / VPR File

Live noon discussion: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this has been one of the most unusual campaign seasons in Vermont history. It's been difficult for candidates to hold political rallies and meet with members of the public. This hour, we talk with a roundtable of Vermont reporters about the people and issues that are shaping political campaigns in 2020. 

Our guests are:

  • John Dillon, senior reporter for VPR
  • Paul Heintz, staff writer for Seven Days
  • Xander Landen, political reporter for VTDigger

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

