Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids

How Do Meteorologists Predict The Weather?

By & 15 minutes ago
  • Jane Lindholm interviews meteorologist Tom Messner in front of the green wall, where weather maps and images are digitally projected during a broadcast.
    Jane Lindholm interviews meteorologist Tom Messner in front of the green wall, where weather maps and images are digitally projected during a broadcast.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

How do weather people predict the weather and know what's going to happen tomorrow? Why is a meteorologist called a meteorologist? We learn about weather forecasting with National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Neiles and NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner. 

Loading...

"How do weather people know what the weather will be?" - Prestyn, 5, North Carolina

Meteorologists start by gathering a lot of data from observations, weather balloons, buoys, radar, and satellites. But all of that data tells meteorologists about what's happening right now, so how do we know what's coming next?

"All of those measurements are taken by computer models that make a forecast of what they think will happen," says Jessica Neiles of the National Weather Service. "Then we get to look at all of the different computer models to get a sense of which one might be performing the best for a particular storm. We use the models to look for patterns based on climatology, which is what you would expect, to come up with a forecast, which is what is going to happen."

Then they use those models to make a forecast. No matter where you get your weather information from, the data probably comes from the National Weather Service.

Click listen to hear the entire episode.

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

Are Unicorns Real?

By & Oct 25, 2019
MadKruben / istock

Are unicorns real? Who made them up? Where do they come from? What do they eat, how big are they, and do they have rainbow manes? We're answering all of your questions about unicorns-and learning about other mythical creatures as well with Adam Gidwitz, creator of The Unicorn Rescue Society and Dana Simpson cartoonist and author of Phoebe and Her Unicorn.

Are Jellyfish Made of Jelly?

By & Oct 11, 2019
Melody Bodette / VPR

In this episode we're answering a few short questions about animals! Are jellyfish made of jelly and do they really not have hearts or brains? Do fish stink in the water or on land? Where do they sleep? Do chickens have tongues? Can spiders sleep? How many types of animals are there in the world? Do snakes live in Antarctica? Is a springbok faster than a grizzly bear? Do skunks have big tails or small tails?

Why Do We Have To Go To School?

By & Sep 27, 2019
maroke / istock

Why does school exist? When did kids start going, and why is it mandatory? Why are there 12 grades in school? Why do we call teachers by their last names? In this episode, we get schooled on school by sociologist Emily Rauscher and National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson.