How Do You Feel About Paying Your Taxes?

By & 57 minutes ago
  • A 1040 tax form and a pile of US dollars draped by an American flag before a yellow background.
    We look at how Americans feel about paying their taxes, in the abstract and in practice.
    photovs / iStock

Live Monday discussion: Everyone has an opinion about taxes, whether they're too high, what they're used for and what it means to pay one's "fair share." But when you step back from the details, how do you feel about the concept of taxes? We talk with economists and tax policy researchers about how Americans feel about taxes, in principle and in practice.

Our guests are:

Tell us how you feel about paying taxes. Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Broadcast live on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

