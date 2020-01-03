Related Program: 
How It Works: A Guide To Vermont's Legislature

  • The Vermont State House in Montpelier, Vermont.
    Lydia Brown / For VPR

On Tuesday, January 7, Vermont's legislature begins work on the second half of the biennium.

But why do we have a "biennium" anyway? And how do bills make their way into law? And how can civic-minded citizens keep up to date with what's happening in the State House (besides listening to VPR, of course)?

On this Vermont Edition, host and reporter Bob Kinzel joins us as we take an in-depth look at the legislative process in Vermont. We also preview the 2020 session with capital bureau reporter Peter hirshfeld. And we want to hera from you.

Broadcast on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

