How Mail-In Voting Could Change Campaigns

By , & 5 minutes ago
Political campaigns are thinking differently about voter outreach now that all Vermonters will get ballots in the mail. Plus, back-to-school, Burlington’s interim police chief won’t come back, and ongoing protest.

Vermont's Universal Mail-In Voting Has Campaigns Rethinking Outreach

By 11 hours ago
The advent of universal mail-in ballots in Vermont this year has turned Election Day into Election Season, and political experts say the new landscape could reroute candidates’ paths to victory in November.

What Questions Do You Have About Election Day 2020?

By VPR Staff Sep 1, 2020
Election Day 2020 is Tuesday, Nov. 3. In Vermont, early voting begins Sept. 21. And in the run-up to both dates, as Vermonters get ready to cast ballots in this pandemic-era general election, VPR wants to know: What are your questions? How are you feeling? Are you voting for the first time? 