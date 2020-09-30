Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How A Mom Of Three Burlington High School Students Is Handling The School's Closure

By & 1 hour ago
  • Burlington High School announced in mid-September it would be closed for the rest of the school year.
    Burlington High School announced in mid-September it would be closed for the rest of the school year.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Live Wednesday discussion: After finding high levels of PCB, a hazardous chemical, in the air, Burlington High School announced this month it will be closed for the remainder of the school year. We'll talk to a mom who has three students at BHS about how she and her kids are handling the closure. 

Our guest is:

  • Valerie Wood-Lewis, mother of three Burlington High School students and a licensed teacher

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education

Related Content

New Childcare Hubs Give Families An Option During Remote Learning

By Sep 28, 2020
Students sit at long wooden tables in a spacious room.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

As the new hybrid school year gets underway, the Agency of Human Services is continuing to open up new childcare hubs to give families an option when students are not in school.

Public Schools Will Be Allowed To Start Using Cafeterias, Holding Sports Competitions

By Sep 22, 2020
A man in a suit and tie at a podium
Screenshot / ORCA Media

Public schools in Vermont are about to get wider latitude in how they go about preventing the spread of COVID-19 among staff and students. And that new leeway means interscholastic sport competitions can begin this Saturday.

'Spreading Humility' While Learning Remotely During COVID-19

By Jun 23, 2020
Hussein Amuriin front of Winooski High School sign
Elodie Reed / VPR

Hussein Amuri was in his junior year at Winooski High School when Vermont schools closed in March. After that happened, and until school ended this month, he spent time on the phone every week helping his peers with their school work.