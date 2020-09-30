How A Mom Of Three Burlington High School Students Is Handling The School's Closure

Live Wednesday discussion: After finding high levels of PCB, a hazardous chemical, in the air, Burlington High School announced this month it will be closed for the remainder of the school year. We'll talk to a mom who has three students at BHS about how she and her kids are handling the closure.

Our guest is:

Valerie Wood-Lewis, mother of three Burlington High School students and a licensed teacher

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

