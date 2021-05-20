Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How A North Country Congresswoman Rose To Republican Party Leadership

By & May 20, 2021
  • Elise Stefanik represents New York's 21st Congressional District and recently became the House Republican Conference Chair.
    J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was elected as the House Republican Conference Chair to replace Liz Cheney. This segment, we discuss what this means for Rep. Stefanik, North Country voters and the Republican Party. 

Our guest is:

  • Harvey Schantz, political science professor at SUNY Plattsburgh

Broadcast on Thursday, May 20, 2021; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
New York
Congress

