How One Homeless Shelter Is Preparing For Winter During The Pandemic

2 hours ago
  • A person lifts up a tarp on a picnic table.
    Homeless shelters are preparing as COVID-19 cases rise and temperatures drop.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Live discussion: As the weather becomes colder, many families in Vermont are anxiously searching for housing and programming to support their basic needs. We'll speak with a Burlington homeless shelter to hear about their plans for the winter months amid the continuing pandemic.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

