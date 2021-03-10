Related Program: 
How One Vermont Humane Society Is Transporting Pets From Southern States To Help Inundated Shelters

Live discussion: As the pandemic grew more severe last Spring, animal shelters in Vermont were restricted from transporting pets from out of state by travel restrictions set by Gov. Phil Scott. This segment, we check in with the Humane Society of Chittenden County, now that they are able to transport pets safely from states like Texas and Georgia. 

Our guest is:

  • Joyce Cameron, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Chittenden County

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

