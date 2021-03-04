Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How One Vt. Senior Activity Center Has Adapted To COVID-19

By & 35 minutes ago
  • An overlooking photo of Montpelier in the winter.
    The Montpelier Senior Activity Center, like many centers across Vermont, has had to adapt to the COVID-19 crisis.
    ErikaMitchell / iStock.com

Live call-in discussion: The Montpelier Senior Activity Center once bustled with people. But COVID-19 changed that. This hour, we hear how this center, like many across the state, has adapted to the crisis and what this has meant for Vermont seniors.

Our guests are:

  • Janna Clar, director of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Senior Citizens
Montpelier

