How One Vt. Senior Activity Center Has Adapted To COVID-19

Live call-in discussion: The Montpelier Senior Activity Center once bustled with people. But COVID-19 changed that. This hour, we hear how this center, like many across the state, has adapted to the crisis and what this has meant for Vermont seniors.



Our guests are:

Janna Clar, director of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.